Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Down 15.5%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s share price traded down 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 820,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,317,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.
Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)
Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.
