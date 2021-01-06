Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Trading Down 15.5%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s share price traded down 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. 820,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,317,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 69.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

