Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$26.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

TSE:CFP traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.14. 236,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,157. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91. Canfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.11 and a 12 month high of C$23.93.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

