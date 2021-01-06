Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.95

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $6.11. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 8,400 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFPUF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

