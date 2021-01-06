Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.45

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$40.45 and last traded at C$38.59, with a volume of 1285721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.89.

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01.

About Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

