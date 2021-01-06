Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.00

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.72, with a volume of 1091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Cantel Medical from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

