Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ORTX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 25,031,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

