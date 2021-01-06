CanYaCoin (CAN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.49 million and $5,016.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 216.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00046229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00312020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.50 or 0.02764037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CAN is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, IDAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

