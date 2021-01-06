Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Insider Lyndsay Browne Buys 430 Shares

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) insider Lyndsay Browne bought 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £172 ($224.72).

Capita plc (CPI.L) stock opened at GBX 37.96 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £633.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 176.55 ($2.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

