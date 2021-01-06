Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.71 ($1.03).

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 37.67 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £628.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.76. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 176.55 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

