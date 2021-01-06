Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 1,461 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $13.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.60. 620,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,824. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $504.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

