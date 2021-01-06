Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.9% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $423.40. 700,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,855. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

