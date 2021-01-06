Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 4,720 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,915,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,160. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,251 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,765 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.