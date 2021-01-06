Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $25,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL traded up $8.87 on Wednesday, hitting $225.43. 1,284,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,184. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.26 and its 200 day moving average is $204.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

