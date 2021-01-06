Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for VEREIT in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

VER stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.19%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

