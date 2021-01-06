Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.61

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.61 and last traded at $107.22, with a volume of 100358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.14.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,867 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

