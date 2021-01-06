Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.61

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.61 and last traded at $107.22, with a volume of 100358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.14.
COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72.
In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,867 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
