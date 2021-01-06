Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Up 6%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s stock price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.22. 1,436,290 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 904,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFFN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capitol Federal Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

