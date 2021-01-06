Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.10 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.65.

TSE:CS traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.80. 1,187,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,144. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.50. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$660,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Insiders have sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock worth $5,929,597 in the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

