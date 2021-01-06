Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.86. Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 636,933 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CJ. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$103.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$61.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post -0.1821687 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

