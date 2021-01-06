CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 140.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of CareDx worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -156.28 and a beta of 0.81.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,712 shares of company stock worth $7,505,436. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.