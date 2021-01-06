CargoX Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $9,980.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00334488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $973.42 or 0.02783434 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

