Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,075.02

Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,075.02 and traded as high as $1,334.54. Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) shares last traded at $1,288.50, with a volume of 1,207,472 shares trading hands.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

Get Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,355.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,075.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.