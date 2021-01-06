Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Shares Up 5.1%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.43. Approximately 155,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 109,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $600.74 million, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 18.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carriage Services by 49.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

