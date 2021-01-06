Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.55. Approximately 682,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 599,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Get Carter's alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Carter’s by 215.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 700.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.