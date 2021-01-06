Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.70

Shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $6.39. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 133,783 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

