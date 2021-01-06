carVertical (CV) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $19,342.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00046690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00323320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00034492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.54 or 0.03246805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

