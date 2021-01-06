Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Up 8.2%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.86. 493,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 335,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

