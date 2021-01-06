Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,079,031.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,809.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,542 shares of company stock valued at $21,886,854. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 258.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.94. 4,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,914. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

