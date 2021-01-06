Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading Up 8.2%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 563,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 601,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $222.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,226 shares of company stock worth $739,583. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 65.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 408.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 149,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castlight Health by 16.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.