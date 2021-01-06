Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 16%

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) were down 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 98,467,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 157,317,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $528,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.