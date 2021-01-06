Catex Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,062.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $228,357.09 and $1,062.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00333894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $854.14 or 0.02482092 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.