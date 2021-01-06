Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

