CCUniverse (UVU) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 46.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $3,562.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004949 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005785 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000862 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

