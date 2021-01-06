Cedric Pech Sells 221 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59.

MongoDB stock traded down $20.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.79. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. ValuEngine lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.