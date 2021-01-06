Cedric Pech Sells 528 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $20.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,965. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,230,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

