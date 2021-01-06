Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.19. 788,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 626,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. BidaskClub downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.