Celo (CELO) Trading Up 49% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00006603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $285.97 million and approximately $80.37 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo has traded up 49% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00120176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00256676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00509950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016995 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.