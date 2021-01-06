Celo Price Tops $2.19 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $272.60 million and approximately $25.88 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00005832 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

