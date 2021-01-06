Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) shares fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celtic in a report on Friday, October 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

