CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.87

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 334984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.
CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 375,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 757.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 25.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
