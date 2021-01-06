CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.87

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 334984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 375,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 757.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 25.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,195 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

