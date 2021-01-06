CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.84. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 6,260,010 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
