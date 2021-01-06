CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.84. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 6,260,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

