Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,871,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after buying an additional 131,681 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,886,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,001,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after purchasing an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 124,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

