Centaur Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Centaur has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $821,809.89 and approximately $594,735.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00115955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00208719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00494113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00248101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016779 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

