CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 75,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,436. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,640,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,229 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,444,000 after buying an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,872,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after buying an additional 521,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,960,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,626,000 after buying an additional 598,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

