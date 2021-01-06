CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.