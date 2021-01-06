CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.
Shares of CNP opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $27.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.
