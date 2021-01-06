Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Trading Up 6.4%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 152,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 110,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 15,973 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 18.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

