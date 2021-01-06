Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Trading Up 5.3%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.15. Approximately 344,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 262,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 948,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

