Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Up 5.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 219,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 211,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million.

In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $94,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $770,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 517.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.