CertiK Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.06 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $24.06 million and $12.64 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00117151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00244555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00504943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00247415 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016867 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,738,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,243 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

