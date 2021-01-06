CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.10

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and traded as high as $17.30. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 3,721 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Bankshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,333 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 5.04% of CF Bankshares worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

