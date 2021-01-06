CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.30 and last traded at $42.70. Approximately 4,680,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,329,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 357,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 179,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 143,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

